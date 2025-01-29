Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Receiving starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Woll will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll has gone 6-3-0 with a 3.01 GAA and an .898 save percentage over nine outings in January. He lost his last game, stopping 21 of 23 shots versus the Senators on Saturday. Woll will catch a break, as Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is back out of the Wild's lineup while awaiting surgery.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
