Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Recovers after three-goal first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 9:46pm

Woll made 32 saves in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

All three snipes came in the first period, and then he shut the door. Woll is 13-8-4 with two shutouts, 2.92 GAA and .910 save percentage in 26 starts this season. The Leafs are eight points from a wild-card position, so a sell-off could happen. Woll will stay put, but Anthony Stolarz could theoretically move. And that would change the net dynamics going forward.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
