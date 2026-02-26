Joseph Woll News: Recovers after three-goal first
Woll made 32 saves in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. He allowed three goals.
All three snipes came in the first period, and then he shut the door. Woll is 13-8-4 with two shutouts, 2.92 GAA and .910 save percentage in 26 starts this season. The Leafs are eight points from a wild-card position, so a sell-off could happen. Woll will stay put, but Anthony Stolarz could theoretically move. And that would change the net dynamics going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3126 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades32 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2334 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More