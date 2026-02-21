Joseph Woll News: Returns to practice

Woll (illness) participated in Saturday's practice, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll returned to the ice after sitting out Thursday's practice session due to the flu. He has posted a 13-7-4 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Woll and Anthony Stolarz will probably compete for starts once Toronto's schedule resumes against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.