Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Scuffling team provides no help

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 7:38pm

Woll made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Monday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

He allowed four goals. The Maple Leafs have slept through their last two games without Auston Matthews (upper body), leaving Woll to fend off opponents on his own. He has allowed nine goals across those two contests. The Leafs are too good to continue to spin like this, so they'll tighten things up. Woll deserves better. The Leafs play back-to-back after the break, but there's no word on which goalie will get the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday or the Capitals at home on Saturday.

