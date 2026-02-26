Joseph Woll News: Set to face Florida

Woll is expected to start on the road against Florida on Thursday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has won his past two starts while turning aside 56 of 60 shots (.933 save percentage), but due in large part to the Olympic break, he hasn't played between the pipes since Feb. 2. He has a 13-7-4 record, 2.92 GAA and .908 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Florida is set to play in its first game since the break. The Panthers were struggling before the Olympics, going 1-5-0 across their past six games.