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Joseph Woll News: Set to face Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:12pm

Woll is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Woll stopped 32 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Friday, so he wasn't expected to play between the pipes again Saturday. However, Anthony Stolarz left the pregame warmup early, per David Alter of The Hockey News, so Woll is being asked to start on no rest. Ottawa is 12-3-2 while averaging 3.65 goals per game across its past 17 matches, so the Senators are likely to be a challenging adversary for Woll.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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