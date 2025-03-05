Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 12:28pm

Woll is expected to start in Wednesday's road clash against Vegas, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has won four of his past five starts, but he allowed three or more goals in three of those victories. The American netminder is 21-11-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 32 appearances in 2024-25. Woll made his first -- and thus far only -- career start against Vegas on Nov. 20 and earned a 31-save shutout in that clash.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now