Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Showing elite form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 9:00pm

Woll made 20 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He allowed a single power-play goal. Woll is starting to round into the goalie that made him an attractive option last season. He entered Saturday's contest with an NHL-best .933 high-danger save percentage, per Sportsnet Stats. While that doesn't mean much in fantasy, it demonstrates his effectiveness. The brick Woll should be near the top of your daily deployment list.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
