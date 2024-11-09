Joseph Woll News: Showing elite form

Woll made 20 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He allowed a single power-play goal. Woll is starting to round into the goalie that made him an attractive option last season. He entered Saturday's contest with an NHL-best .933 high-danger save percentage, per Sportsnet Stats. While that doesn't mean much in fantasy, it demonstrates his effectiveness. The brick Woll should be near the top of your daily deployment list.