Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll News: Slated to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Woll is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Monday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll will get his 24th start of 2024-25, marking a new career high. He has won his last two outings, stopping 53 of 59 shots. Woll has posted a 16-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Tampa Bay sits first in the league with 3.66 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
