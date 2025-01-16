Joseph Woll News: Slated to start Thursday

Woll is going through his regular game-day routine and is expected to be between the home pipes versus New Jersey on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has struggled in losing his last two starts, allowing nine goals on only 56 shots. Overall, the netminder is 14-8-0 with one shutout, a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 22 starts this season. The Devils are averaging 3.11 goals per game, 11th in the NHL this season.