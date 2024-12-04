Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Starting at home Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Woll will guard the home goal versus the Predators on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Woll has allowed just nine goals and posted a .938 save percentage during his current five-game winning streak. He'll look to keep his good fortune going against one of the weakest offenses in the league. The Predators have scored just 12 times over their last six games, going 1-3-2 in that span.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now