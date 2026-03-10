Joseph Woll News: Starting in Montreal
Woll will defend the visiting crease Tuesday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Woll has dropped three straight outings while allowing 13 goals on 86 shots during that time, and he hasn't been in the win column since Feb. 2. This will be his second start in Montreal this season -- he surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss Nov. 22. That was his only regular-season loss to the Canadiens in his career, though, as he's 3-1-0 against them overall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 46 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2810 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More