Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Woll will defend the visiting crease Tuesday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Woll has dropped three straight outings while allowing 13 goals on 86 shots during that time, and he hasn't been in the win column since Feb. 2. This will be his second start in Montreal this season -- he surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss Nov. 22. That was his only regular-season loss to the Canadiens in his career, though, as he's 3-1-0 against them overall.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago