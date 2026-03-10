Joseph Woll News: Starting in Montreal

Woll will defend the visiting crease Tuesday against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Woll has dropped three straight outings while allowing 13 goals on 86 shots during that time, and he hasn't been in the win column since Feb. 2. This will be his second start in Montreal this season -- he surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss Nov. 22. That was his only regular-season loss to the Canadiens in his career, though, as he's 3-1-0 against them overall.