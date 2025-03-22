Joseph Woll News: Starting Saturday

Woll will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Saturday, per Maple Leaf Hotstove.

Woll is 4-1-0 over five games in March. While he has a 3.23 GAA and an .899 save percentage over that span, fantasy managers chasing wins won't mind his recent performance. He's got a good chance to keep things going in the right direction against a Nashville team that has gone 0-3-1 over the last four games, scoring just three times in that span.