Joseph Woll News: Starting Saturday
Woll will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Woll has played in seven of the last 11 games for the Maple Leafs, going 1-4-2 with a 4.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage. Overall, he is 15-15-7 with a 3.31 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 38 games this season. The Panthers are 22nd in NHL scoring with 229 goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2814 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 2517 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More