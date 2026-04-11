Joseph Woll News: Starting Saturday

Woll will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll has played in seven of the last 11 games for the Maple Leafs, going 1-4-2 with a 4.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage. Overall, he is 15-15-7 with a 3.31 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 38 games this season. The Panthers are 22nd in NHL scoring with 229 goals.