Joseph Woll News: Starting Thursday
Woll will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Woll will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak. The netminder is 13-11-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. The Ducks are generating 3.23 goals per game in 2025-26, 12th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2812 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More