Joseph Woll News: Starting Thursday's game
Woll will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Kraken, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Woll made his season debut at home against the Blues last Thursday and took the loss while allowing four goals on 26 shots. While Anthony Stolarz has performed well early in the 2024-25 campaign, Woll will get a chance to bounce back in his second start of the season Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now