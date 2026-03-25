Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Stays busy in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Woll stopped 40 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Woll ended his 0-2-2 skid with this performance. He's faced at least 30 shots in seven straight outings, going 2-3-2 in that span, so he's not getting much help from his defense. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 15-13-6 with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 35 outings this season. Woll has seen the majority of the playing time over Anthony Stolarz lately, though it's unclear if the Maple Leafs will balance the playing time between them once the team is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Toronto begins a road trip in St. Louis on Saturday.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
20 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago