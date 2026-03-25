Joseph Woll News: Stays busy in win
Woll stopped 40 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Woll ended his 0-2-2 skid with this performance. He's faced at least 30 shots in seven straight outings, going 2-3-2 in that span, so he's not getting much help from his defense. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 15-13-6 with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 35 outings this season. Woll has seen the majority of the playing time over Anthony Stolarz lately, though it's unclear if the Maple Leafs will balance the playing time between them once the team is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Toronto begins a road trip in St. Louis on Saturday.
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