Joseph Woll News: Stellar in win

Woll stopped 38 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Woll limited the damage to a Valeri Nichushkin power-play tally in the second period. This was Woll's fifth win in six starts, and it was the third time in that span he's been called on to make 30-plus saves. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 24-12-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. He's started back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 1 and 4, so Woll's recent strong play may be allowed him to claw back some work from Anthony Stolarz, who will likely get the nod Thursday on the road versus the Rangers.