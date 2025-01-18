Joseph Woll News: Survives shaky first period

Woll stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

Woll, who entered having allowed 12 goals (4.02 goals-against average) over his last three starts, looked like he was going to be chased early. The Leafs trailed 3-0 after the first period, but Woll survived with the help of his teammates, which logged a season-high seven markers. Woll has held up as a replacement for the injured Anthony Stolarz (knee), but the usage has taken its toll as the netminder approaches a career-high in starts. Toronto returns to action Monday, at home, against division rival Tampa Bay.