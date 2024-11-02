Joseph Woll News: Suspect goals lead to loss

Woll made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

He was OK, but he allowed two goals on point shots that should generally be stoppable for NHL goalies. Woll has talent but needs to establish consistency before fantasy managers can rely on him. After returning from an early-season groin issue, he allowed seven goals in two losses to the Blue and had a brilliant win over the Kraken on Thursday.