Joseph Woll News: Tending twine in Sunrise

Woll will protect the road crease against the Panthers on Tuesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll will make his first start since March 30, when he stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 win over Anaheim. The Missouri native had a solid 5-2-1 record over eight appearances in March, but he posted a subpar .894 save percentage and a 3.41 GAA during that time. Florida is getting a few players back from injury Tuesday, so Woll will have his hands full in this Atlantic Division matchup.