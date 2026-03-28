Joseph Woll News: Tending twine Saturday
Woll will defend the road net against St. Louis on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll is coming off a 40-save performance in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. The 27-year-old from Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, has a 15-13-6 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 35 appearances. St. Louis sits 29th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.
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