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Joseph Woll News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Woll will defend the road net against St. Louis on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll is coming off a 40-save performance in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. The 27-year-old from Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, has a 15-13-6 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 35 appearances. St. Louis sits 29th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
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