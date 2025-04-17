Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll News: Three wins in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Woll made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Thursday.

The Leafs tied the game late in the third with Woll pulled for the 6-on-5 advantage, and then clinched the victory 56 seconds into OT. Woll finished the season with three wins in his last four games, and he's 7-3-1 since the beginning of March. He's likely on the Leafs bench to start the First Round, but it's clear he can perform if his team needs him.

