Joseph Woll News: Three wins in last four games
Woll made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit on Thursday.
The Leafs tied the game late in the third with Woll pulled for the 6-on-5 advantage, and then clinched the victory 56 seconds into OT. Woll finished the season with three wins in his last four games, and he's 7-3-1 since the beginning of March. He's likely on the Leafs bench to start the First Round, but it's clear he can perform if his team needs him.
