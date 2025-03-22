Joseph Woll News: Tough luck loss to Preds

Woll made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Woll allowed four goals. The Leafs got off to a hot start and went up 2-0 early, but the Preds roared back with five unanswered goals to take the win. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Woll. Toronto remains tied with the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with 87 points, so make sure Woll is in your blue paint the moment his name is called.