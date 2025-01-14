Joseph Woll News: Two losses in row

Woll made 19 saves Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Dallas.

He's lost two straight games and allowed nine goals in that span, and he's allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. Woll continues to have solid upside, but the pressure of a heavy workload without the safety net of Anthony Stolarz (knee) seems to be weighing on him. The team has also lost three straight games for the first time since going 0-2-1 from Oct. 22-26. Woll plays behind a great team, so this minor skid will reverse very soon. Keep the faith.