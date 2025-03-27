Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Ugly outing in San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Woll stopped 30 of 35 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Both teams' top players were productive, though the Sharks' offense showed up earlier. It took a final-minute, two-goal comeback to get the game to overtime, but Woll was bested twice in the shootout to end up with the loss in the end. He is 4-2-1 with 23 goals allowed over seven contests in March, a jarring change compared to the steady play he showed between late January and the end of February. Woll is now 24-13-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. He probably won't have to wait long for his next start, as the Maple Leafs wrap up their road trip with a back-to-back over the weekend. They visit the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday, so Woll and Anthony Stolarz are likely to split the next two games.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now