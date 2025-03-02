Fantasy Hockey
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Victorious in high-scoring affair

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Woll made 29 saves on 34 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

In a matchup that did not feature a lot of strong defensive play, Woll helped his team squeak out a win in his first start since Feb. 23. The 26-year-old allowed four goals at even strength and one on the power play. Woll owns a 21-11-0 record, .907 save percentage and 2.70 GAA through 32 appearances this season. Sunday's game was the first half of a back-to-back for Toronto, so Anthony Stolarz will likely be between the home pipes versus San Jose on Monday.

