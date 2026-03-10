Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Waiting on first win after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Woll made 30 saves in a 3-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

Both goals went between Woll's pads, which must frustrate the netminder and his coaches. It might be timing or bad stick positioning, or it might be a technical flaw in Woll's technique. All are easily correctable. Woll is 0-4-0 with 15 goals allowed in four starts since the break. You need to weigh alternate options for your squad until he and the Leafs right the proverbial ship.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joseph Woll See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago