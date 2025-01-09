Joseph Woll News: Will start Thursday

Woll will start on the road versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Woll is on a five-game winning streak, during which he has allowed just 10 goals on 152 shots (.934 save percentage). The 26-year-old will face his toughest test in a while against the Hurricanes, who have scored 17 goals over their last six contests, going 3-2-1 in that span.