Joseph Woll News: Will start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Woll will start on the road versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Woll is on a five-game winning streak, during which he has allowed just 10 goals on 152 shots (.934 save percentage). The 26-year-old will face his toughest test in a while against the Hurricanes, who have scored 17 goals over their last six contests, going 3-2-1 in that span.

