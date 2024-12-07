Joseph Woll News: Winning streak snapped by Penguins

Woll allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Woll kept the game closer than the final score indicates, but he wasn't able to earn a seventh straight win. He's still yet to give up more than three goals in his last nine outings -- the only time he's yielded four was his season debut versus the Blues on Oct. 24. Woll is at a 7-3-0 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 starts this season. The Maple Leafs have mostly alternated starts over the last month, so expect to see Anthony Stolarz between the pipes Tuesday in New Jersey.