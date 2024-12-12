Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Woll headshot

Joseph Woll News: Wins in relief after starter hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Woll made 19 saves in relief Thursday in a 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Anthony Stolarz was unable to return to the game for the second period after suffering a lower-body injury, so Woll stepped into the blue paint and earned the win. There was no update on Stolarz after the game; it will come Friday. Woll immediately becomes the 1A, with Dennis Hildeby likely on his way up to the big club.

Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now