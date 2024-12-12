Joseph Woll News: Wins in relief after starter hurt
Woll made 19 saves in relief Thursday in a 3-2 win over Anaheim.
Anthony Stolarz was unable to return to the game for the second period after suffering a lower-body injury, so Woll stepped into the blue paint and earned the win. There was no update on Stolarz after the game; it will come Friday. Woll immediately becomes the 1A, with Dennis Hildeby likely on his way up to the big club.
