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Josh Anderson Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Anderson (upper body) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Detroit, RDS.ca reports.

Anderson has 13 goals, nine assists, 112 hits and 52 PIM over 61 games this season. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day at this time. Look for Joe Veleno, or possibly Patrik Laine (abdomen) to enter the lineup in place of Anderson.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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