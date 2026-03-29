Josh Anderson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Anderson (illness) won't play against Carolina on Sunday, according to Canadiens reporter Priyanta Emrith.

Anderson will miss additional action after leaving Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville early. He has contributed 13 goals, nine assists, 80 shots on net, 119 hits and 54 PIM across 64 appearances this season. With Anderson and Alexandre Texier (lower body) unavailable to play against the Hurricanes, Arber Xhekaj will suit up as the seventh defender in Sunday's lineup.