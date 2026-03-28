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Josh Anderson Injury: Not returning to game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Anderson (illness) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Predators.

Anderson exited the game late in the second period and won't be able to return. That puts his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes as well. If Anderson can't play, the Canadiens may need to dress seven defensemen or make a call-up from AHL Laval, assuming Alexandre Texier (lower body) remains out.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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