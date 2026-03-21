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Josh Anderson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Anderson (upper body) won't play against the Islanders on Saturday, per J-F Chaumont of NHL.com.

Anderson wasn't on the ice for Saturday's morning skate and will miss his second straight game. He has chipped in 13 goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 112 hits and 52 PIM across 61 appearances this season.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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