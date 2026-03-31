Josh Anderson News: Available for Tuesday's game
Anderson (illness) will suit up in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Anderson was under the weather for Sunday's road matchup against Carolina but is seemingly no worse for wear for Tuesday's divisional game. The right-shot winger is set to skate on the third line with Zachary Bolduc and Jake Evans in Tampa Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6115 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights187 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Friday, April 25340 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet349 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, April 11354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More