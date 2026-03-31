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Josh Anderson News: Available for Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Anderson (illness) will suit up in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Anderson was under the weather for Sunday's road matchup against Carolina but is seemingly no worse for wear for Tuesday's divisional game. The right-shot winger is set to skate on the third line with Zachary Bolduc and Jake Evans in Tampa Bay.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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