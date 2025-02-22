Josh Anderson News: Buries goal in win

Anderson scored a goal, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The goal snapped a 10-game point drought for Anderson. Despite the streaky offense, his usage has remained consistent -- he's been a middle-six option for the Canadiens throughout the campaign. The 30-year-old winger is at nine goals, 19 points, 80 shots on net, 124 hits, 58 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 57 appearances. His shot volume has dropped this season, so while he's on pace for a better campaign than his 20-point effort of 78 contests in 2023-24, a return to his peak as a 20-goal threat is unlikely with his current deployment.