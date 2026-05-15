Josh Anderson News: Finds twine in Game 5
Anderson scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5.
Anderson hadn't scored since Game 2 of the first round against the Lightning. The 32-year-old winger has settled into a middle-six role this postseason, providing some depth offense and physical play, though he didn't have a hit Thursday. Anderson is up to three goals, two assists, 19 shots, 38 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff contests.
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