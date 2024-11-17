Fantasy Hockey
Josh Anderson News: Finds twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Anderson scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Anderson scored the final goal of the game, capping off a stretch of three goals in 4:51 for the Canadiens in the third period. The winger has been steady with four points, seven shots on net and 14 hits over his last five contests. For the season, he's up to four goals, five assists, 25 shots, 44 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 18 outings in a middle-six role with minimal power-play time.

