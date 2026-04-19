Josh Anderson News: Goal and controversial hit in win

Anderson had one goal, four hits and four PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Anderson also appeared to have a second goal at the mid-point of the second period, but it was overturned after video review determined he hit the puck above the crossbar. He had just 23 points (14 goals) in 72 regular-season games this season, and he was held to just two goals and an assist in his last 21 games. But Anderson is built for playoff hockey. He will have a bullseye on his back for a massive hit on Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who was helped off the ice and didn't return. The call was reviewed, and it was determined that D'Astous was off-balance from a Jake Evans hit and there was no hit to the head.