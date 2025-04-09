Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Anderson scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Anderson went pointless in his previous two outings, but he made his presence felt after contributing to two of the Canadiens' four goals in this one. The 30-year-old has surpassed his point total from last season and is up to 27 points across 77 contests, but that low-scoring total suggests he's not much of a fantasy asset in most formats.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now