Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson News: Halts point slide with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 7:59am

Anderson scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. He added one block, five hits and two PIM.

Anderson smoked a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck to close Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 midway through the third period. The goal snapped an 11-game run without a tally for Anderson and ended his nine-game skid without a point. He has 36 shots on net over 30 outings, on pace for the lowest shot volume per game of his career. Still, Anderson has a team-high 76 hits in 2024-25.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
