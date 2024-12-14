Josh Anderson News: Halts point slide with goal

Anderson scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. He added one block, five hits and two PIM.

Anderson smoked a rebound past Connor Hellebuyck to close Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 midway through the third period. The goal snapped an 11-game run without a tally for Anderson and ended his nine-game skid without a point. He has 36 shots on net over 30 outings, on pace for the lowest shot volume per game of his career. Still, Anderson has a team-high 76 hits in 2024-25.