Josh Anderson News: Logs shortie in win

Anderson scored a shorthanded goal on one shot and added a hit in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Anderson pounced on a loose puck after Rasmus Sandin fanned on a pass and finished a breakaway with a backhander past Logan Thompson. It's been a minute since Anderson found the back of the net; he snapped a nine-game, 18-shot drought to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the second period. Anderson has seven tallies and nine assists through 41 outings.