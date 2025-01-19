Josh Anderson News: Nabs helper Sunday

Anderson registered an assist, two hits and four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Anderson has logged three points, 10 PIM and 12 hits over his last six contests. The pesky third-line winger has chipped in decent depth offense this season with 18 points over 46 appearances. He also has 60 shots on net, 104 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-7 rating. Anderson won't help in all fantasy formats, but he's a useful depth forward for those managers in need of some grit.