Josh Anderson News: Picks up assist in loss

Anderson had an assist, three shots on net and five hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

The third line combined for a few scoring chances and eventually cashed in when Brendan Gallagher retrieved the rebound of Anderson's shot. Christian Dvorak also assisted. The helper, Anderson's fourth of the season, was his first point in four appearances. The five hits lifted Anderson to 35 over 14 appearances, tying him for team high with Juraj Slafkovsky.