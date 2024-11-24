Josh Anderson News: Plucks apple in loss

Anderson had an assist and five hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas.

Anderson picked up the secondary helper on Jayden Struble's goal that made it a 5-2 game in the third period. The hits are a big part of Anderson's game, as the five he meted out Saturday put him atop the club with 50. He's also picked up his scoring pace of late; Saturday's helper was his fifth point in the last seven outings.