Josh Anderson News: Posts helper Sunday

Anderson recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Anderson has four points over his last seven games, and he's added 13 hits in that span. The 30-year-old winger is starting to look a little better in a third-line role, though it helps the Canadiens have scored at least four goals in six straight contests. He's at 14 points, 45 shots on net, 42 PIM, 84 hits and a minus-3 rating through 36 appearances this season.