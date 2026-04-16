Josh Anderson News: Ready for playoffs
Anderson (rest) practiced Thursday and is on track to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs this weekend, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Anderson sat out the final game of the regular season Tuesday. He finished the season with 14 goals, nine assist, 129 hits and 43 blocked shots over 72 games. He practiced on the fourth line, alongside Phillip Danault and Jake Evans, his likely role in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6131 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Friday, April 25356 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetApril 16, 2025
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, April 11April 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More