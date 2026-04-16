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Josh Anderson News: Ready for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Anderson (rest) practiced Thursday and is on track to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs this weekend, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Anderson sat out the final game of the regular season Tuesday. He finished the season with 14 goals, nine assist, 129 hits and 43 blocked shots over 72 games. He practiced on the fourth line, alongside Phillip Danault and Jake Evans, his likely role in the postseason.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
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