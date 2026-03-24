Josh Anderson News: Ready to rock
Anderson (upper body) will return to the lineup against Carolina on Tuesday, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
After missing the last two games, Anderson will return to a bottom-six role versus the Hurricanes. He has contributed 13 goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 112 hits and 52 PIM across 61 appearances this season.
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