Josh Anderson News: Resting up Tuesday
Anderson is slated to sit out versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.
With just two goals in his last 21 outings, Anderson will miss the 15-goal threshold for the second time in the last six years. The 31-year-old winger hasn't been able to establish a role with the man advantage, which will continue to limit his fantasy upside in the postseason and beyond.
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