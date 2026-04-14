Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson News: Resting up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Anderson is slated to sit out versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.

With just two goals in his last 21 outings, Anderson will miss the 15-goal threshold for the second time in the last six years. The 31-year-old winger hasn't been able to establish a role with the man advantage, which will continue to limit his fantasy upside in the postseason and beyond.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Anderson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
129 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
201 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Friday, April 25
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Friday, April 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
354 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
363 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, April 11
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
April 11, 2025